At 22, Rachana Sri is the youngest corporator in GHMC

Hyderabad: A regular commerce student would probably be in search of a fat-salaried job. Rachana Sri, however, is an exception. 22-year-old Rachana has created history to become the youngest corporator in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Rachana contested on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Kavadiguda, which is reserved for a scheduled caste woman, and won against two-time Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party corporator G Lasya Nanditha by a margin of 1477 votes.

Rachana is currently pursuing her B.Com from a city-based degree college. Her father, G. Venkatesh runs a small tent house near Indira Park and her mother is a home-maker.

Besides, Rachana is among the poorest candidates elected in these GHMC elections from SC (Scheduled Class) Woman quota.

Speaking to siasat.com, Rachana said, “Kavadiguda Basthi is located at the lower side of the Hussain Sagar Nala. During rains, hundreds of houses and several families get affected. I would ensure that some permanent solution will be taken for this.

“I would also ensure that several houses in this area which do not have proper documentation would be properly registered,” she added.

One of her major priorities as a newly elected corporator is to rebuild Ambedkar Bhavan which is in dilapidated condition. “This facility would help the residents for holding functions and can also be used as a study place for the students,” she said.

She further stated that the Kavadiguda area has problems like poor drainage connections and several houses receiving contaminated drinking water. “As the corporator, I would take these issues to the government and get them solved,” Rachana said.