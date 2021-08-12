At 26, Sara Ali Khan has HUGE net worth & owns extremely expensive things

Mumbai: Bollywood’s newbie Sara Ali Khan enjoyed considerable fan following way before foraying in the industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and later went on to feature in movies like Simmba, Love Aaj kal and Coolie No 1. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara has managed to set her career strong in Bollywood and has won everyone’s heart with her wonderful onscreen persona.

As Sara Ali Khan turns 26 today, let’s take a look at her net worth and some of the extremely expensive things owned by the actress.

Sara Ali Khan Net Worth

According to various reports, Sara Ali Khan’s net worth is 4 million US dollars which is approximately about Rs 29 crores. A few reports sugget that her monthly income is Rs 50 lakhs plus.

Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

Expensive Things That Royal Kid Owns

Post her Bollywood debut, Sara bought a new house in Juhu, Mumbai which reportedly costs Rs 1.5 crore.

Sara owns a Honda CRV in white colour and the cost of this expensive item is approximate Rs.30 lakhs.

The Bollywood beauty is known for her wide range of bags collection From Burberry to Dior and Louis Vuitton, the actress’ bag collection is super fancy. Sara was once spotted carrying a dusty pink Burberry medium tote bag which worth Rs 74,644. She also owns a Bottega Veneta Milano Uluru bag in red that is worth Rs 6 lakh!

Her beautiful Bulgari’s popular Serpenti Tubogas Ladies Watch in blue colour stole everyone’s attention while she was promoting her movie with Kartik Aaryan. The cost of the watch is approximately Rs 9 lakhs.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Sara is currently gearing for the release of ‘Atrangi Re,’ a film starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Apart from this, she will also appear in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, starring Vicky Kaushal.