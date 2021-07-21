At 3,998, Covid deaths jump over 10X in India in 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 3,998 deaths due to Covid in just 24 hours after it logged 374 deaths.



There was also 42,015 new cases — 11,922 more than what was reported on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.



On Tuesday, India had recorded lowest fatalities in almost four months.



The country has 4,07,170 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,18,480 deaths so far.



According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 36,977 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,03,90,687 till date from hospitals and health centres as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 43 days.



According to the health ministry, a total of 41,54,72,455 Covid vaccine doses were administered in India, including 34,25,446 in the last 24 hours.



The total number of samples tested so far has reached 44,91,93,273 on July 20 including 18,52,140 samples tested on Tuesday.



