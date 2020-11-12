At Code Wizard, learn coding by making games!

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 12th November 2020 5:53 pm IST

Hyderabad: They say that coding, programming and computer science will be the language of the 21st century. Code Wizard offers young people an opportunity to learn coding in the most fun way—via making games.

The Coding course is open to those interested right from Age 7 and above. Different courses for different age groups are offered:

> For ages 7-11: Scratch from MIT

> For ages 11 – 14: Roblox with Lua Script (-Python)

> For aged 14 and Above:  Unity with C# (Same as .Net, C#)

Two classes are conducted in small batches on Zoom. Flexible options for batches are also available for evenings and weekends.

READ:  NEET 2020: Registration process for admission into MBBS, BDS begins in TS

For more information, refer to the poster below.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 12th November 2020 5:53 pm IST
Back to top button