At Code Wizard, learn coding by making games!

Hyderabad: They say that coding, programming and computer science will be the language of the 21st century. Code Wizard offers young people an opportunity to learn coding in the most fun way—via making games.

The Coding course is open to those interested right from Age 7 and above. Different courses for different age groups are offered:

> For ages 7-11: Scratch from MIT

> For ages 11 – 14: Roblox with Lua Script (-Python)

> For aged 14 and Above: Unity with C# (Same as .Net, C#)

Two classes are conducted in small batches on Zoom. Flexible options for batches are also available for evenings and weekends.

For more information, refer to the poster below.