At least 159 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Ramallah, Feb 5 (IANS) At least 159 Palestinian protesters were injured during clashes with the Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The medical teams treated 79 Palestinians injured near the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, located south and east of Nablus city respectively, the PRCS said in a statement sent to Xinhua news agency.

Among the 79 injured Palestinians were two young men shot by live bullets and moved by ambulance to the main hospital in Nablus, it added.

In addition, nine others were slightly injured by rubber-coated metal bullets fired by the Israeli soldiers, including a female journalist who was shot in her face, while 68 suffered suffocation after inhaling tear gas fired by the soldiers.

Since May 2021, Beita village has witnessed almost daily clashes with Israeli soldiers in protest against establishing a settlement outpost on lands owned by the village’s residents.

Beit Dajan village has seen weekly protests organised by Palestinian activists against the Israeli confiscation of lands and settlements’ expansion in the West Bank.

According to the PRCS, at least three Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers near the city of Qalqilya during protests in a village east of the city.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned in a statement the Israeli army and settlers for their assaults on the Palestinians and their properties across the West Bank, noting “these assaults will block any opportunity for resuming the peace process.”

There has been no official Israeli comment on the incidents.