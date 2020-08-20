At least 17 people killed in shipwreck off Haitian coast

20th August 2020
dead body
Representational Photo

Port-au-Prince [Haiti]: At least 17 people have been killed as a result of a shipwreck off the coast of Haiti, Director General of the Maritime and Navigation Service of Haiti, Eric Prevost Jr., said on Thursday.

According to the Nouvelliste newspaper, the ship, named Ancelita, departed from the Saint-Louis-du-Nord commune towards Tortuga Island on Wednesday.

“We registered 17 victims, including 10 women and two children,” Prevost said, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to Prevost, a search and rescue operation is underway.

Source: ANI
