At least 60, including 45 children die of ‘mystery fever’ in UP’s Firozabad

Firozabad: Symptoms of viral fever resembling dengue have claimed lives of at least 60 people in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district in the last ten days, 45 of which are children, reports said.

Among the common symptoms of this illness are high fever and low platelet count, suggesting a dengue pattern. Official figures on Thursday put the number of fatalities to 41, including 35 children and 6 adults. The officials are conducting dengue and COVID-19 tests, besides scouting for the possibility of other diseases.

At the Firozabad medical college, the scenes are horrifying with rows of children suffering from fever, NDTV said in a report. The report on Wednesday said that over 186 people are admitted with similar symptoms, the majority of which are children.

Firozabad District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh told ANI that a team of World Health Organization (WHO) told him that it could be dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF). DHF is a severe and fatal form of the disease which causes a sudden drop in platelet count and bleeding in gums.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) team also has collected samples for ascertaining the cause of the mystery fever. Reports also confirmed that a National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) team sent by the union health ministry is currently studying in Firozabad.

Mathura, too, confirmed about 25 cases with the same dengue-like symptoms.

Meanwhile, with a rise in the number of cases beyond Firozabad, both government-run and private schools for Classes 1-8 have been ordered to shut till September 6.

The Opposition parties expressed concern over the situation, with the Samajwadi Party alleging that people are suffering due to poor health services.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the news of the “death of 100 people including children” due to fever in Firozabad, Mathura, Agra and many other places in Uttar Pradesh is very worrying.

“Look at the condition of hospitals. Is this your ‘Number 1’ facility for treatment?” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and tagged a media report claiming that fever had gripped several districts in the state and in Firozabad the situation was grim with treatment being given on brick benches.

UP govt orders cleanliness campaign

“Due to rains and waterlogging, there are chances of spread of diseases,” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath said in a meeting with officials. Highlighting the importance of cleanliness in this regard, he ordered a massive statewide campaign.

“A nodal officer should be sent in every district to monitor the situation and the relief work due to floods,” the chief minister said.

The rural development, urban development, women and child development, health and medical education departments will coordinate the cleanliness and health security measures, he said.