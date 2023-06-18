At least two killed, 26 missing in Nepal floods and landslides

Kathmandu: At least two people were killed and 26 others went missing as floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains wreaked havoc in eastern Nepal, officials said on Sunday.

A man was found dead and 21 others working at the under-construction Super Hewa Hydropower Project in Chainpur Municipality-4 have gone missing, the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted police officials as saying.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Birendra Godar said it is yet to be ascertained whether the workers moved to a safer location following the flood or were swept away by Hewa River, the report said.

In the neighbouring Panchthar district, a 9-year-old girl died after her house was swept away in a landslide.

Five villagers of Chainpur have also gone missing after flooding in the area, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the flood occurred after landslides at Chainpur Municipality-4 and Panchkhapan Municipality-9 blocked the river, the report added.

Weather forecasters have warned heavy rains would continue in Nepal in the coming days, and issued alerts over rising water levels in rivers.