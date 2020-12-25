Athavale: Asking for repeal of farm laws is a threat to democracy

New Delhi, Dec 25 : Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has termed the demand for withdrawal of the three agricultural laws as a threat to democracy. He has said that it is impossible to withdraw the laws. Athawale, in his familiar style, gave a punchline saying: “Kanoon wapas lena nahin aasan, phir kyo aandolan kar rahe ho kisan? (It isn’t easy to withdraw the law, then why are you protesting farmer?) “

“There may be some modifications in agricultural laws in the forthcoming Parliament session,” Athawale said in a statement. In such a case farmers must end the agitation by accepting the government’s proposal. I think the three laws are for the good of the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to farmers of several states and removed their doubts.”

The national president of the Republican Party of India (A) and a minister in the Modi government appealed to the farmers to end the agitation. “Today, Prime Minister Modi again made it clear that the government has come to power to strengthen the farmers and increase their incomes. The Modi government is increasingly working for farmers. From 2014 to 2020, greater allocations have been made in budgets for farmers. In the year 2013-14, the UPA government kept an annual budget of Rs. 21900 crore for farmers, but the Modi government’s budget of 2020-21 is 1 lakh 34 thousand 339 crore rupees.

“It is impossible to withdraw the agricultural laws. The demand to repeal the laws can pose a threat to democracy. Some leaders are talking about misleading farmers. I would like to submit to the agitating farmers that these are not black laws. These laws are good for the farmers. So, you must talk to the government and suspend the agitation.”

