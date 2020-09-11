Athawale meets Maha Governor, demands compensation for Kangana

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 11th September 2020 2:42 pm IST
Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and demanded that Kangana Ranaut should get compensation for the loss caused to her due to BMC’s demolition drive at her office.

“I met Maharashtra Governor today over the issue of demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property in Mumbai and demanded that she should get compensation for the loss. The way BMC carried out demolition at her property is wrong. She must get justice,” Athawale said.

The Maharashtra Governor yesterday had summoned Ajoy Mehta, Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday evening and expressed his displeasure over the demolition drive by the BMC at Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill office.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition by the BMC at the property of Ranaut.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter.

Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as “illegal alterations” at her office.

The ‘Panga’ actor has already been provided with the Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also criticised Mumbai police.

Source: ANI
