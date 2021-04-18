Athiya Shetty has special birthday wish for rumoured beau KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty reacts

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have constantly shown love on social media

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 18th April 2021 3:54 pm IST
Athiya Shetty has special birthday wish for rumoured beau KL Rahul, Sunil Shetty reacts
Sunil Shetty, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has shared a heart-warming birthday message for her rumoured beau KL Rahul on Sunday.

She says she is grateful to have the cricketer in her life.

Athiya Shetty posted a string of pictures with Rahul on Instagram. In the images, the two are seen making goofy expressions as they pose for mirror selfies.

Athiya captioned it: “Grateful for you, happy birthday.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

The actress’s father and actor Suniel Shetty commented : “Truly” along with a black heart emoji.

Rahul and Athiya have constantly shown love on social media. However, the two have not officially confirmed their relationship.

Rahul is currently busy with the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). He is the captain of the team Punjab Kings.

Athiya Shetty was last seen on screen in the 2019 film “Motichoor Chaknachoor”, a comedy-drama, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button