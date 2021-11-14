Atif Aslam set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 14th November 2021 6:41 pm IST
Photo: Atif Aslam/Instagram

Abu Dhabi: Pakistani playback singer, songwriter, composer and actor Atif Aslam is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai—the world’s largest cultural gathering on November 17, 2021.

The performance will take place at Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 9 pm, bringing a mix of his biggest hits from Pakistan, Bollywood and Coke Studio performances.

Expo visitors will be able to enjoy the concert for free, which is included in the ticket price. However, those wishing to attend the concert should get there early as admission is on a first-come first-served basis.

AR Rahman’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra will make a comeback on November 16 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The expo commenced on October 1 and will continue till March 31, 2022.

On November 1, 2021, Expo 2020 Dubai recorded 2.35 million visits during the first month of the global event.

