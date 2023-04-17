Atiq Ahmed murder: 3 assailants shifted to Pratapgarh jail

The assailants were shifted from the Prayagraj Central Jail, officials said that the transfer was done on administrative grounds.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 17th April 2023 5:26 pm IST
Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed

Lucknow: The three assailants who shot gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shifted from the Prayagraj Central Jail to the Pratapgarh District Jail on Monday, a senior official said here.

The official said the transfer was done on administrative grounds.

The assailants — Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj — were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout outside the Prayagraj hospital where policemen were escorting the brothers for a medical check-up Saturday night.

The trio were taken from Prayagraj at 12 noon and reached Pratapgarh at 2.10 pm, officials said.

One of the sons of Atiq Ahmad is currently lodged in the Prayagraj Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

