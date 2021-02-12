Atleast 8 from Hyderabad die as bus plunges into valley in Araku

Araku: At least eight people, belonging to Hyderabad, on Friday evening were killed in a mishap when a tourist bus plunged into a valley on Araku ghat road in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakapatnam. Several others were also injured.

Four dead bodies have been recovered from the spot so far. Rescue operations are on.

According to the police, the accident occurred when a tourist bus, belonging to Dinesh Travels, Hyderabad, was taking a steep turn near Anantagiri village on their way to Araku valley hill station. The bus was carrying 30 passengers, all from Hyderabad, the police said.

The condition of some of the injured passengers is said to be critical. The injured are being shifted to Visakhapatnam hospitals in ambulances.

Further details are awaited.