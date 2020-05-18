ATM blown up, looted in Damoh in MP, 3 accused on the run

Damoh: Three unidentified persons blew up an ATM with explosives in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night and fled with cash, police said.

The loot at the State Bank of India ATM took place at 9pm in Hinouta Kala village under Gaisabad police station limits, said Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chouhan.

“When people arrived at the spot after hearing a loud sound from the explosion, the three accused threatened them with a pistol and escaped. We have contacted the bank to find out how much cash was stolen,” he added.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.