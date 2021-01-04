‘Atmanirbhar’ Push: Hyundai commences ‘all-new i20’ exports

New Delhi, Jan 4 : Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India has commenced exports of its recently launched premium hatchback, the ‘all-new i20’.

According to the company, the milestone marks the beginning of the “next decade and HMIL’s resilient commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat'”.

Presently, HMIL is India’s largest exporter of automobiles. It has surpassed the three million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020.

The company exports cars to 88 countries.

“We are delighted to mark our renewed commitment to ‘Make in India’ with the commencement of exports of the all-new i20 in the global markets,” said S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

“With 5.16 lakh exports since its first launch, the i20 is already a brand to reckon with even in the global markets.”

Currently, the company is exporting 10 models – “Atos (SANTRO), Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 (NIOS) and Grand i10 (AURA), i20, i20 Active, Accent (Verna), Venue and all new Creta.

