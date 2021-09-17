Atos Syntel to conduct recruitment drive for freshers – Apply online

New Delhi: Atos Syntel, a multinational provider of integrated technology and business services is going to conduct a recruitment drive for freshers.

As per the eligibility criteria specified by the company, full-time graduates whose year of passing is 2021 can apply for the drive.

The candidates must hold B.E / B.Tech degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/ECE/EEE/EE or MCA degree. Apart from it, they must have secured a minimum of 60 percent marks in SSC (X), HSC (XII), Graduation (UG), and Post-Graduation (PG) [All Semesters].

From X/SSC to the highest qualification, a maximum 1-year break in education is allowed.

Candidates who are willing to take part in the drive must have good written and verbal English skills. They should be flexible to work in any shift.

It must be noted that the company does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the company (click here).