‘Atrangi Re’ to be released on Valentine’s weekend 2021

A+ A-

Mumbai: “Atrangi Re”, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, is slated to hit the theatres next year on Valentine’s Day weekend, the makers announced on Thursday.

Production on the film, directed by Aanand L Rai, is underway.

It is a joint production by Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films.

“The beginning of a new journey! @AanandLRai’s directorial #AtrangiRe starring @AkshayKumar, @DhanushKRaja & #SaraAliKhan goes on floors today!

“Presented by @itsbhushankumar’s @Tseries @cypplofficial & #CapeOfGoodFilms, the film is written by #HimanshuSharma & an @arrahman musical. The film will be releasing on Valentine’s Weekend,” the tweet shared on official T-Series account read.

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit “Raanjhanaa”, will feature Akshay in a “special role”. Sara is playing the female lead in the movie.

“Atrangi Re” has been written by National Award winner Himanshu Sharma, who last worked with Rai on “Zero” (2018). Oscar-winner AR Rahman will be scoring the music.