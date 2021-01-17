ATS raids three places in UP, five in Delhi in fraud case

By IANS|   Published: 17th January 2021 7:49 pm IST
Lucknow, Jan 17 : The UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad carried out search operations at three places in the state and five places in Delhi after financial fraud was detected in which transactions worth lakhs were done from banks in Delhi without using an ATM card, an official said on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police, ATS, G.K. Goswami said a new type of fraud was done by using mobile phones.

“It also surfaced that these numbers were being operated with fake identity cards,” he said.

Officials said first searches were done in the state’s Sambhal, Amroha and Moradabad, from where some incriminating documents were recovered.

Later, raids were carried out at five places in Delhi.

