Attacks on women becoming unsolvable mysteries: Nara Lokesh

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday accused the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh of taking a “soft stand” towards perpetrators of atrocities on women and girls.

The TDP leader expressed concerns over the issue and said, “Almost all attacks and atrocities on women were turning into unsolvable mysteries because of the complacent attitude of the present rulers. No action has been initiated to nab the culprits responsible for the alleged rape and murder of a girl at Aganampudi village in Gajuwaka area in the Visakhapatnam district.”

Lokesh, in a media statement, further alleged that the ruling party was “only bailing out the culprits” and causing limitless suffering and injustice to families of victims. “As a result, the atrocities were going on unabated even as the perpetrators were getting emboldened,” said a press release from his office.

The TDP leader took a dig at YSRCP leaders stating that they were targeting the downtrodden section of the society after gaining power through their support. He alleged that the ruling party has forgotten all its promises since coming to power.

“There was still no action against the gangsters who raped and murdered a weaker section girl in Rajahmundry. The women from poor families became very vulnerable under the lawless rule of Jagan Reddy,” Lokesh alleged.

He also questioned the police over its inability to take action against the offenders, who allegedly abetted the joint suicide of four members of the family of Abdul Salaam in Nandyal recently. “Was it not a fact that both Salaam and his wife were harassed separately? ” he asked.