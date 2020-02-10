Attempt to isolate Assamese Muslims from Bangladeshis

A+ A-

Govt. of Assam led by BJP proposes to start social and economic survey to identify local Muslims in order to differentiate them from Bangladesi Muslims who came to Assam.

It is likely to trigger a new controversy.

Mr. Momin al-Awal, Chairman of Minorities Development Board of Assam told that through this survey, the tribes of Goriya, Moriya and others will be covered. State Govt. treats these tribes as locals.

The population of Assam is 3.55 crore which works out to 34.22%. There are about 40 lakh local Muslims in Assam.

Mr. Momen told us that there are similarities in the names of the local Muslims and Bangladeshi Muslims. It creates confusion for Govt. officials while extending benefits offered by the Govt.

Since the Govt. of Assam is committed to the welfare of the local Muslims, it is, therefore, essential to have a different identity.

Mr. Momen further told that the perpartions for the proposed survey are in the final stage.

The Dept. of Minorities Welfare, Govt. of Assam is convening a meeting on Tuesday, 11th February in which the representatives of the local Muslims will participate. It will be the first step towards Census 2021.