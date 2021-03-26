Attempt to re-float cargo ship stranded in Suez Canal on Friday failed

26th March 2021
Suez Canal
In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a boat navigates in front of a massive cargo ship, named the Ever Green, rear, sits grounded Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it turned sideways in Egypt‚ Äôs Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. An Egyptian official warned Wednesday it could take at least two days to clear the ship. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Cairo: An attempt to re-float the giant container ship Ever Given, which is grounded in the Suez Canal for several days, failed on Friday, the Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) company, the ship’s technical operator, said.

“Another attempt to re-float the vessel earlier today, 26 March 2021, was not successful. Smit Salvage team on board confirm there will be two additional tugs of 220 – 240 T bollard pull arriving by 28 March 2021 to assist in the re-floating of the ship,” a BSM spokesperson said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The 224,000-tonne Ever Given was grounded in the Suez Canal on Tuesday morning, completely blocking the traffic along the waterway and delaying a number of ships carrying cargo ranging from oil to consumer goods.

