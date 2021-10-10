‘Attempt to turn Lakhmipur Kheri into Hindu-Sikh battle’: Varun Gandhi

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP from Pilibhit constituency Varun Gandhi has yet again condemned the violence against farm laws protestors in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhmipur Kheri which has unraveled since October 3.

Eight people, including a journalist, died and several others were injured on October 3 after a speeding SUV mowed them down in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri and in connection with the same, Gandhi remarked on Twitter that the entire protest is being converted into a Hindu vs Sikh battle which he argues is an “immoral and dangerous narrative.”

An attempt to turn #LakhimpurKheri into a Hindu vs Sikh battle is being made. Not only is this an immoral & false narrative, it is dangerous to create these fault-lines & reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal.We must not put petty political gains above national unity — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 10, 2021

The BJP leader had commented on the violence earlier this week and demanded accountability for the farmers movement who were being “silenced through murder”.

The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021

The SUV, which ran over the protestors reportedly belongs to Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is now facing a murder case in connection with the violence. Mishra has claimed that his son is innocent and was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident. However, the protesting farmers have alleged that the minister’s son deliberately ran over the protestors.

Varun Gandhi, along with his mother and co parliamentarian from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi were dropped from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 80-member National Executive on Thursday. While speculations are rife that the mother-son duo were left out owing to Varun Gandhi’s disavowal of the Center’s stance on farm laws and subsequent silence on the violence in Lakhmipur, there is no clarity on the issue.