Auckland: UHCANZ presents Ghazal night at Fickling Convention Centre

A great annual Ghazal night (Mehfil e saaz aur awaaz) will be organized by the Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand at 6:00 pm on 29th January 2022 at Fickling Convention Centre Auckland.

Ghouse Majid, who is the master of ceremony of the event, and Roopa Suchdev will preside.

Mujeeb Syed, Secretary will state the program details. He will also introduce the re-elected president of the association Roopa Suchdev 2022-2023.

The new president Roopa Suchdev, a well-known personality of Auckland will congratulate the newly elected executive members. She will give her speech about how the Urdu Hindi cultural association is of the best associations in New Zealand.

Mujeeb Syed, the Founder of the association has been associated with this association for the past ten years. The main aim of this association is to organize Mushaira, Kavi Sammelan, and Sham e Ghazal twice a year. This association publishes the magazine “DHANAK” in three languages Urdu, Hindi, and English conducts Urdu and Hindi classes for the new generation who are keen to learn their mother tongue. He also mentions the magazine Dhanak which is rich in literature, articles on various topics, and messages from the Governor-General of NZ, Deputy Prime Minister, and Mayor of Auckland. Due to the impacts of COVID, the 10th Edition will be published in 2022 rather than 2021 and will be launched by Hon. Muktesh Pardeshi, High commissioner of India, New Zealand, and Bhav Dhillion, Hon Consulate of Auckland.

The Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand (UHCANZ) is bringing back the much-awaited Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira event this month.

The Association was established in 2011 with the aim to promote Urdu and Hindi language in New Zealand and in the last decade of its formation has held several forums, workshops and poetry nights.

The concept behind conducting the much-awaited Sham-e-Ghazal event is to give poetry lovers in Hindi, and Urdu language a platform to perform their art of reciting different forms of poems to an audience.

The event is expected to be attended by High Commissioner of India in New Zealand, Muktesh Pardeshi, Hon Consul of India, Bhav Dhillon, MP for Mt Roskill and Minister of Transport Michael Wood, newly minted Minister of Ethnic Communities and second elected Kiwi Indian MP in New Zealand Priyanca Radhakrishnan, the first Kiwi Indian elected MP in NZ Dr. Gaurav Sharma, MP for New Lynn, Dr. Deborah Russell, Melissa Lee MP, Helen White MP, former MP Kanwaljit Bakshi, and chairperson of Bhartiya Samaj, Jeet Suchdev among others.

The following is a list of singers who will be on stage during the event. Each person will recite or sing twice. Jilesh Desai will call the following people to stage

Vidya Teke, Nisar Mirza, Kiranjit Singh, Ubed Ansari, Muta Paran Jape, Sandeep Singh, Khalid Hussain and Gopal Bhatia

“We are expecting around 250 people at for the event which has gained immense popularity in the community and amongst Shayari enthusiasts in Auckland and we will have some performances in the Punjabi language as well,” Mujeeb Syed said.

Please note all participations and attendees must have both doses of the COVID vaccine before attending the premise.