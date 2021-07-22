Audi launches three electric SUVs in India

Mumbai: German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Thursday launched three electric SUVs — Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 — priced between Rs 99.99 lakh and over Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom).

Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 are powered by dual electric motors that deliver upto 300 kW of power with 664 Nm of torque.

These SUVs — Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 — can deliver a range of 359-484 km on a single charge.

Besides, the German luxury car manufacturer will instal 100 chargers across the country in 75 key cities over the next few months.

Furthermore, through 2021 customers will receive a complimentary wall box charger in addition to the 11kW portable charger.

Additionally, select Audi India dealerships will be equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger.

“With the three offerings, we have a proposition for every type of EV customer in the small but growing luxury SUV space. To ease the transition to electric mobility – we are offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging and ownership,” Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

“To take it a step forward, we are also offering a best-in-class three year buyback. This is just the start of Audi India’s electric journey and you will hear from us very, very shortly on our next EV offering.”