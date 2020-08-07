‘Aug 14 will bring freedom to R’than people from Gehlot govt’s misrule’

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 1:09 am IST
Jaipur, Aug 8 : Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has said that August 14 will bring freedom to people of Rajasthan from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s misrule.

Chaudhary on Friday said that the current crisis in the state is due to the Congress government in Rajasthan.

The Union Minister added that though the COVID-19 pandemic situation and criminal cases are rising in Rajasthan, yet the Congress MLAs can be seen busy in having fun in posh hotels.

“Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders are blaming the BJP government for the situation while the reality is that this is the result of their internal conflict within the party. It is a mutual battle between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot due to which people of Rajasthan are suffering. Gehlot has lost the faith of his legislators,” said Chaudhary.

