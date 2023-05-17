Aurangabad communal riots: AIMIM MP questions lack of SIT probe

Aurangabad: A day after the Maharashtra home department set up SIT to probe the Trimbakeshwar temple entry incident, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday questioned why no such step was taken to investigate recent communal violence in Aurangabad city in Marathwada region.

The home department headed by Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team for probing the alleged attempt by a group of people from a different religion to enter the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik on May 13.

Jaleel said the intention of the group involved in this incident needs to be checked.

“There are many Muslim religious places where Hindus visit in large numbers. I want to ask, if a SIT can be formed in the Trimbakeshwar incident then why such a step was not taken after the Kiradpura riots of March 30?” the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader asked while speaking to PTI.

One person was killed and at least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad on the eve of Ram Navami.

“When I demanded an inquiry by a retired judge of the High Court none of the ministers belonging to BJP in Aurangabad district supported me. This means they are hiding something,” Jaleel alleged.