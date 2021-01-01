Aus batsman Steve Smith looks ahead to next decade

New Delhi, Jan 1 : Australia’s batting mainstay, Steve Smith, who was recently selected by the International Cricket Council as the ‘Test player of the Decade’, has expressed his gratitude to all those who have supported him, and is looking ahead to the next decade that began on Friday.

“Humbled to be named Test player of the decade. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I’ve had a lot of fun, faced many challenges, learnt so much and now I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me,” Smith tweeted.

Smith scored prolifically for Australia from 2011 to 2020. A former Australia captain, he aggregated 7,040 runs from 69 Tests at an average of 65.79, including 26 hundreds, 28 half-centuries, and three double centuries during this decade.

One of the highlights of Smith’s exploits during this decade were performances in the Ashes series against England in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, as well as against India during Australia’s home series in 2014-15, when he scored 769 runs. He has hammered four centuries and five half-centuries in Asia.

The master batsman averages a staggering 60.15 in away Tests from 2013-19, during which period he scored 13 centuries and 14 half-centuries.

