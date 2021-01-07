Aus PM calls special meeting to discuss new Covid-19 strain

Canberra, Jan 7 : Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for a special leaders’ meeting on Friday to discuss the mutant coronavirus strain which was first discovered in Britain and has now spread to several other countries.

On Wednesday evening, Morrison announced that the meeting of the National Cabinet, which consists of the Prime Minister and state and territory leaders, will focus on a proposal from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) to strengthen the Covid-19 safety of international travel in response to the strain, which experts have estimated is more infectious than other previous ones, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The proposal is to further strengthen the Covid safety of end to end international travel processes,” Morrison said in a statement on social media.

“The meeting will also provide an opportunity to further update National Cabinet on the federal government’s vaccination program, where considerable progress is being made over the break.”

The National Cabinet, which was established in response to the pandemic, was not due to meet again until February.

However, state premiers and authorities called for an earlier meeting amid growing concerns over the strain of the virus.

As of Thursday, Australia has reported a total of 28,536 confirmed cases, while the death toll stood at 909.

