Australia 65/2 at tea on third day

Melbourne, Dec 28 : Australia were 65 for the loss of two wickets in their second innings at tea on the third day of the second Test match against India here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They still trail India by 66 runs.

The Aussies, who bowled India out for 326 and faced a lead of 131 runs on first innings, had a poor start, losing Joe Burns early to Umesh Yadav with just four on the board.

Matthew Wade, the other opener and Marnus Labuschagne battled on before off-spinner R Ashwin got the wicket of the latter, having him caught at slip. Steve Smith and Wade then survived a few anxious overs.

India’s cause was weakened after Umesh had to limp off the field while bowling the third ball of his fourth over.

Earlier, India were all out for 326 in their first innings and took a lead of 131 runs. Both skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja resumed and looked good.

However, the run out of Rahane (112) led to a flurry of wickets. India lost the last five wickets for just 32 runs. Jadeja though managed to complete his half-century (57).

For Australia, Mitchell Starc took three wickets for 78 runs, Nathan Lyon ended with three for 72 and Pat Cummins took two for 80.

Brief scores: Australia 195 vs India 326 (A Rahane 112, R Jadeja 57, S Gill 45, M Starc 3/78, P Cummins 2/80, N Lyon 3/72).

