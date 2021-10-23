Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets in T20 WC Super 12 match

By PTI|   Published: 23rd October 2021 7:16 pm IST
Australia's Steven Smith bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Australia in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP/PTI Photo)

Abu Dhabi: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in their opening Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Australia chased down the target of 119 in 19.4 overs with Steve Smith scoring 34-ball 35.

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi got one each.

Earlier, Electing to bowl, Australia restricted South Africa to a meagre 118 for nine.

Aiden Markram scored 40 for the Proteas after their top-order crumbled. Kagiso Rabada was the next best batter for them with an unbeaten 19-run knock at number eight.

Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood (2/19) and Mithcell Starc (2/31) took two wickets apiece while spinner Adam Zampa (2/21) also accounted for two batters.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 118 for 9 in 20 overs. (A Markram 40, K Rabada 19 not out; J Hazlewood 2/19, A Zampa 2/21).

Australia: 121 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Steve Smith 35, Anrich Nortje 2/21).

