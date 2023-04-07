Australia: Jihad Deb becomes 1st minister to take oath on Quran

Jihad Deb, a newly elected member from Bankstown, created history as he become the first Muslim Minister of New South Wales. Deb, who is also the former NSW state member for Lakemba, took the oath on the Holy Quran on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in front of NSW Governor Margaret Beazley.

Deb has been assigned the portfolio of Minister for Customer Service & Digital Government, Minister for Emergency Services, and Minister for Youth Justice. The oath-taking ceremony was a significant moment as it marked the first time that a minister in NSW has taken an oath on the Quran.

Thank you @ChrisMinnsMP – I hope this serves to show all those who have thought “I can’t” to say “I can”. I hope it encourages people to appreciate that everything is possible in this great state of ours and the limits placed on achievement are ones you place on yourself. https://t.co/obmrBs6h3O — Jihad Dib MP (@jihaddibmp) April 5, 2023

Born in Lebanon, Deb migrated to Australia with his family when he was just two years old. He started his career as a teacher at Ulladulla High School and later became the principal of Punchbowl Boys High School, where he served between 2007 and 2014. Deb was awarded a Pride of Australia Award in 2013.