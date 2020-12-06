Australia post 194-5 against India in 2nd T20I

Sydney: Put in to bat, Australia scored a challenging 194 for five against India in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

Skipper Matthew Wade made a quick-fire 32-ball 58 at the top, while Steve Smith hit 46 off 38 to emerge as the top-scorers for the hosts.

For India, T Natarajan (2/20) was the pick of the bowlers, while Shardul Thakur (1/39) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/51) snapped one wicket each.

Brief Score:

India: 194 for 5 in 20 overs (Matthew Wade 58; T Natarajan 2/20).

