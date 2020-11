Sydney: Electing to bat, Australia posted a formidable 389/4 in the second ODI against India here on Sunday.

Top batsman Steve Smith struck his second successive hundred of the series for the home side.

Australia lead the three-match rubber 1-0 after clinching a 66-run triumph in the opener.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 389/4 in 50 overs (Steve Smith 104, David Warner 83, Aaron Finch 60, Marnus Labuschagne 70, Glenn Maxwell 63 not out, Hardik Pandya 1/24, Mohammed Shami 1/73).

Source: PTI