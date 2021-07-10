Australia to celebrate ‘Eid Al-Adha’ on July 20

Canberra: Australia on Friday officially declared that July 19 will be the day of Arafah (9th of Zul Hijjah) and on July 20, 2021 (10th of Zul Hijjah) will be the day of Eid Al-Adha for the year 1442H-2021.

The announcement was made by the Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) and the Australian fatwa Council (AFC), after the statement issued by the top court in Saudi Arabia that Zul Hajjah will begin on July 11 and the day of Arafat will be on July 19.

🟢 Monday, 19th of July 2021 will be the Day of Arafah (9th of Thul Hijjah) and

Tuesday, 20th of July 2021 (10th of Thul Hijjah) Will be the Day of Eid Al-Adha for the Year 1442H – 2021

The Grand Mufti of Australia Dr Abu Mohamad noted that scholars have differing opinions on the subject and that not all imams agree on the criteria and methodology used to determine the Eid Al-Adha for the year 1442H.

However, the authority urged Muslims to avoid debates, respect differences that have led to misunderstandings, and focus on what brings them closer to God and their religion.

“This year’s Eid Al-Adha and Hajj will be different. It’s unfortunate that many Muslims who intended to perform Hajj will not be able to travel and those who planned to celebrate Eid in large gatherings, like in previous years, will also not be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

Australian authority further urged the Muslim community to continue to be patient, cooperative and compliant during these challenging times and to continue adhering to the health precautionary measures set by the Health Departments in all states and territories, in particular during the Day of Eid.

Eid Al-Adha around the world

Eid al-Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Hajj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Mecca.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other Arab countries have already announced that Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated in these countries on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also confirmed that the Day of Arafah, the Hajj Day, Hajj 2021 will be on July 19, 2021.

Muslims in Palestine, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Russia and other countries will also celebrate Eid al-Adha 2021 on July 20, 2021.

The British Fatwa Council, the Council of Scholars in Singapore and religious authorities in the United States of America, Germany, Canada, New Zealand and other parts of the world will take the last call to celebrate Eid al-Adha after reports of the sighting of the crescent.

Eid Al-Adha (Bakrid) in India

In India, Eid Al-Adha which is also known as Bakrid is usually celebrated a day after it is celebrated in Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom will celebrate the festival on July 20, Eid-ul-Adha in India is likely to be on July 21.

However, the confirmed date of the festival can be announced only after the sighting of the crescent in India.

About Eid Al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Zul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail( peace be upon them).