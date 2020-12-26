Australia win toss, elect to bat in 2nd Test

By IANS|   Published: 26th December 2020 5:44 am IST
Australia win toss, elect to bat in 2nd Test

Melbourne, Dec 26 : Australia won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

The Aussies, who defeated India by eight wickets in the first Test in Adelaide after bowling them out for a paltry 36 in the second innings, have fielded an unchanged squad.

India, meanwhile, are going in with four changes. They have brought in Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant in place of Prithvi Shaw (dropped), Virat Kohli (personal reasons), Mohammed Shami (injured) and Wriddhiman Saha (dropped).

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the absence of Kohli, who has returned to India to attend the birth of his child.

READ:  Nepal PM recommends dissolution of House

Gill and Siraj are making their Test debut making this the first instance since November, 2013 when India have fielded two debutants in a match. In that 2013 Kolkata Test vs West Indies, India played Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

This is the 100th Test between India and Australia.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 26th December 2020 5:44 am IST
Back to top button