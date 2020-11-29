Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in 2nd ODI

ANI

Sydney: Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

Australia secured a massive 66-run victory over India in the first ODI on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead over the visitors in the three-match series. This being a three-match series means that it is a must-win game for the Virat Kohli-led team to keep themselves alive.

Australia have made one change to their playing XI, bringing Moises Henriques in place of Marcus Stoinis. Whereas, Kohli has decided to field the same playing XI as in the previous game.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

