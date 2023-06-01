Australian Consulate in Bengaluru to open soon

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell- Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Twitter)

Bengaluru: Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell on Thursday called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and discussed various issues, an official statement said.

It was decided to strengthen the relationship between Karnataka and Australia in information technology, education and other fields, it said.

Siddaramaiah expressed happiness over the opening of the Australian Consulate in Bengaluru in a few days.

With Karnataka having made progress in the field of technology and education, the Chief Minister said that the state is keen to partner with Australia in various fields.

Australian Consul General in South India Sara Kirlev, Deputy Consul General Hyung-Min Kim, who is the designated Deputy Consul General of the consulate to be established in Bangalore, Additional Chief Secretary, IT & BT, Dr E.V. Ramana Reddy and other officers were present.

