Australian Open: Dodig, Polasek win men’s doubles title

Melbourne, Feb 21 : Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek won their first Grand Slam doubles title together by comprehensively defeating defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury at the Australian Open on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena.

Croatian Dodig and Slovakian Polasek beat Ram and Salisbury 6-3 6-4 winners at Rod Laver Arena, not facing a break point on and constantly applying pressure on their higher-seeded opponents.

It had to be particularly special for Polasek, who came out of retirement in 2018 after a back issue led to leg problems and forced him out of the game. Two days ago, his partner gave birth to their second child, a daughter.

Polasek served out the contest with ease. He was the lone player of the quartet on court not to have lifted a Grand Slam trophy in men’s doubles.

Ram and Salisbury were foiled in their bid to become the first repeat men’s doubles winners since Bob and Mike Bryan tallied three in a row from 2009-11.

