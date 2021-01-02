Australian Open headlines blockbuster summer at Melbourne Park

Sydney, Jan 2 : Melbourne Park will host the ATP Cup, two WTA 500 events, and two ATP 250 tournaments in a blockbuster summer of tennis that culminates the Australian Open 2021, said Tennis Australia on Saturday.

Though the state of Victoria, with Melbourne as the capital city, is handling a surge of locally acquired Covid cases, Tennis Australia still unveiled the tennis calendar for matches to be held in the city.

“During our many months of planning for the Australian Open it’s been a priority to provide as many competition opportunities for the playing group as possible,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said in a press release, Xinhua news reports.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for everyone and the players have had limited opportunity to compete throughout 2020. These additional events will be vital to their Australian Open preparation,” he said.

The ATP cup, featuring teams from 12 countries and regions, is scheduled for February 1 to 5. Two WTA 500 tournaments and two ATP 250 tournaments featuring a 64-player singles and 32-player doubles draw will be held from January 31 to February 6.

Another WTA 250 tournament featuring a 64-player singles and 32-player doubles draw will also be held on the sidelines of the Australian Open 2021, from February 13 to 19.

The Australian Open 2021 is scheduled at Melbourne Park from February 8 to 21.

