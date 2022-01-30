Melbourne: Former Australian Open women's champion Chris O'Neil gestures after taking the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup onto he court ahead of the final between Ash Barty of Australia and Danielle Collins of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championships in Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia.AP\/PTI Melbourne: Ash Barty, left, of Australia embraces ex player Casey Dellacqua after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S. in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. AP\/PTI Melbourne : Petra Marcinko of Croatia holds her trophy aloft after defeating Sofia Costoulas of Belgium in the girls' singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. AP\/PTI Melbourne : Petra Marcinko of Croatia holds her trophy after defeating Sofia Costoulas of Belgium in the girls' singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. AP\/PTI Melbourne : Petra Marcinko, right, of Croatia holds her trophy aloft after defeating Sofia Costoulas of Belgium in the girls' singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP\/PTI Photo)