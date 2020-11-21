Australians Zampa, Stoinis meditate together

Sydney, Nov 21 : Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis are doing their best to work out together even as the entire Australian team is confined in quarantine ahead of their limited overs series against India beginning on November 27.

“Zamps and I do breathing together, few bit of exercises, meditation as well as ice baths. We are sticking to morning routine for this even though we have been quarantined in different rooms. We have been doing this since the tour of England, where we started it,” said Stoinis while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

“I have been doing that sort of stuff for a long time. It is just something that [has caught up with the team] when we have been together in quarantine. In the hotel rooms, a few of us have started doing that together.”

Both Zampa and Stoinis are part of the limited overs squad.

