Austria records 1,000 COVID related deaths over past 10 days

Vienna: Approximately 1,000 COVID-19 patients have died in Austria from November 18 to 28, according to data published by the Austrian Interior Ministry on Saturday.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Austria has jumped from 2,054 to 3,018 over the past 10 days, with 132 fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours — the highest single-day increase since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the overall number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 4,669 to 275,661 over the past 24 hours. A total of 4,279 patients are currently hospitalized, with 688 of them in intensive care units.

The Austrian government introduced tougher stay-at-home measures — the second lockdown since the outbreak in March — from November 17 until December 6.

In addition, Austria is set to launch a mass COVID-19 testing program in December. The scheme is expected to begin in the first week of the next month with the testing of teachers and police officers. It is envisioned that any citizen will be able to take part in the program, should they volunteer.

Source: PTI