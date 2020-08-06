Author, activist, filmmaker Sadia Dehlvi passes away at 63

Bano Sadia Dehlvi. Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Noted Delhi-based writer and activist Sadia Dehlvi has passed away at her home on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 63.

“Sad to hear about the tragic demise of Sadia Dehlvi, a well known cultural figure of Delhi, a dear friend and a wonderful human being. Rest in Peace,” tweeted eminent historian Irfan Habib.

Ms Dehlvi, who hailed from the royal ‘Shama’ family, edited Bano, an Urdu women’s journal. Her grandfather, Hafiz Yusuf Dehlvi, founded Shama in 1938, which is an iconic Urdu film and literary monthly.

A well-known food connoisseur, she wrote a book on Delhi’s culinary history in 2017, titled “Jasmine & Jinns: Memories and Recipes of My Delhi”.

A woman of many talents, Ms Dehlvi also produced and scripted documentaries and television programmes, including “Amma and Family” (1995), starring Zohra Sehgal, a veteran stage actor.

She was a close friend and confidante of the late author Khushwant Singh. Mr Singh dedicated his book “Not a Nice Man to Know” to her.

He wrote, “To Sadia Dehlvi, who gave me more affection and notoriety than I deserve.”

Mr Singh’s book “Men and Women in my Life” has Ms Dehlvi’s photo on its cover and the book has a chapter dedicated to her.

Ms Dehlvi produced the television show “Not a Nice man to Know” with Mr Singh interviewing women from various fields.

She is survived by her son Arman Ali Dehlvi.

