Author Divya Prakash Dubey revisits the romance of Mumbai’s lifeline

By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANSlife) With Mumbai’s lifeline, the local train, coming back to life after the lockdown, leading Hindi author Divya Prakash has written and narrated a free-of-cost, nostalgic and relatable audioshow.

‘Dil Local’, an Audible Original is written and narrated by Divya, and as the name suggests, it takes listeners on a romantic journey, with new characters and emotions that evoke nostalgia at every stop. While the stories take place in Mumbai’s the local train, they promise to tug at the heartstrings of Indians everywhere, mirroring real feelings and circumstances, enhanced by the intimacy of the audio medium. The show is available exclusively on Audible.in as a ‘free-for-members’ benefit.

‘Dil Local’ is an allegory for the universal truth that life moves forward, with or without you, much like the compartment of a train. As the line between a journey and its destination begins to blur, the author narrates the stories of passengers from different walks of life, all of whom are equals within the confines of the local train ‘dabbas’.

The Mumbai local itself is a central character in this series, playing an intrinsic role in the lives of these people – be it as a stop on their daily commute, a source of companionship, a trip down memory lane or even a home away from home.

According to Prakash Dubey, author and narrator of the 15-episode series, “‘Dil Local’ is an audio series based on the observations and conversations that author Rakesh Kayasth and I have had with real passengers during my own journeys. These 15 stories will make you laugh and cry, and will eventually find a permanent place in your heart. Audio as a medium allows me to connect with my audience in a way that feels like I am personally narrating my experiences to them. Audible allows me to take my storytelling to the next level, by combining the convenience of new-age technology with the timeless oral traditions of our country.”

From Munna’s story about bhel to hockey player Vikram Malik’s frantic journey of getting lost on the Mumbai local, this show will help you lose yourself in the churn of the trains and the stories they preserve.

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.