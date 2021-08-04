Authorities remove animals from Afridi’s Karachi house after neighbours complain

New Delhi/Karachi: Acting on complaints lodged by the local residents, the authorities on Wednesday removed animals, including a deer, from the Karachi house of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, Geo News reported.

The residents of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) had filed a complaint over Afridi keeping animals at his house, media reports said. One of the animals taken from his house is a deer. Details of other animals are not known yet.

Having received complaints from the citizens, the DHA administration got the animals removed from Afridi’s house. The authorities also said that they had asked the former cricketer to remove the supplies for livestock from his house.

Afridi had a lion at his house in 2018 as well. On a complaint lodged by the citizens, the wildlife department had launched an inquiry into the matter.