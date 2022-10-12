Auto driver sentenced to 5 years in jail for snatching passenger’s mobile phone

According to the police, the incident occurred on May 12 near Rosewood City Society in Sector 49.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 12th October 2022 10:40 pm IST
Auto driver sentenced to 5 years in jail for snatching passenger's mobile phone
Representative Image

Gurugram: A court here sentenced an auto driver to five years in jail for snatching the mobile phone of a passenger in May this year.

District and Sessions court judge SP Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Kailash Yadav.

If the convict fails to pay it, he will have to undergo imprisonment of another six months, the judge said in his order given on Tuesday.

MS Education Academy

According to the police, the incident occurred on May 12 near Rosewood City Society in Sector 49.

Also Read
Depression, work and hope: Teesta Setalvad talks about her time in jail

The victim, in her complaint, said that she was about to turn towards home after paying the fare to the auto driver when he snatched the mobile phone from her hand and ran away.

An FIR was registered at Sector 50 police station and the accused auto driver was arersted on May 14.

Yadav is a native of Madhepura in Bihar. The snatched mobile phone was also recovered following his interrogation.

Apart from the complainant, the owner of the auto and two policemen were the witnesses and they testified against the accused in the court.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button