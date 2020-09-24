Auto drivers hold agitation program against financers harassment

Hyderabad: Scores of auto Rikshaw drivers today held an agitation program at Kushal towers in Khairatabad protesting against the harassment of private financiers. They raised loud slogans demanding action against the loot of the private financers.

They alleged that the private financers were harassing them demanding payment of the loan amounts despite them loss of their employment due to Covid 19 Virus. They alleged that the financers were collecting huge amount of additional charges from them. They demanded the state government to give Rs.10,000 as financial assistance to all the auto rikshaw drivers of the state.

They claimed that the police didn’t take any action against a financer despite the fact that the financer had attacked him. They also demanded the police to take action against the financers.