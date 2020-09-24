Auto drivers hold agitation program against financers harassment

By Mohd Aslam HussainPublished: 24th September 2020 8:45 pm IST

Hyderabad: Scores of auto Rikshaw drivers today held an agitation program at Kushal towers in Khairatabad protesting against the harassment of private financiers. They raised loud slogans demanding action against the loot of the private financers.

They alleged that the private financers were harassing them demanding payment of the loan amounts despite them loss of their employment due to Covid 19 Virus. They alleged that the financers were collecting huge amount of additional charges  from them. They demanded the state government to give Rs.10,000 as financial assistance to all the auto rikshaw drivers of the state. 

 They claimed that the police didn’t take any action against a financer despite the fact that the financer had attacked him. They also demanded the police to take action against the financers.

READ:  Heavy rains in Hyderabad: Man washed away to Saroornagar tank
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohd Aslam HussainPublished: 24th September 2020 8:45 pm IST
Back to top button