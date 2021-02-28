Auto drivers JAC call for bandh on March 15

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee has given one day “Auto bandh” call on March, 15 demanding corruption – free RTA offices and demanding the Government to formulate necessary guidelines to stop private Auto financiers “zulum and harassment” among other things.

The JAC is demanding immediate transfer of Hyderabad East Zone and West Zone corrupt RTO’s Subash Reddy and C.P. Venkateshwar Rao respectively without further delay.

Mohd Amanullah Khan convenor while addressing press conference at NSS News centre pointed out that if the top to bottom corruption is to be routed out the RTA corrupt staff should be nick named as “Corrupt-Mad Dog,

Pick Pocket” and “we do not take bribes” written boards should be erected in every RTA Office without fail and corruption should be put down with an iron hand.

The other demands of the Auto Drivers include, the central government should withdraw the steep rise in the petroleum products including LPG & CNG rates, the diesel-run OLA UBER cabs causing pollution should be banned from plying on the city roads, stern action against the OLA UBER cabs looting the passengers in the name of “surge- pricing”, like AP State the Telangana state should also provide Rs.10,000 to every Auto annually and help the poor Auto men.