Auto drivers JAC demands RTO’s suspension

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto rickshaw drivers JAC has demanded immediate suspension of C.P. Venkateswar Rao RTO West Zone for indulging in corrupt practices and harassing the poor auto rickshaw drivers. A representation was made to the state Transport Minister, Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department, The Transport Commissioner and Joint Transport Commissioner of Hyderabad by the JAC members.

Mohd.Amanullah Khan , Convenor of the JAC, while addressing a press conference today at NSS News Center in Hyderguda, alleged that the said officer did not issue Permit of Auto rikshaw No. TS 13 UC 6689 even after 20 days of its submission in the RTA office as the owner of the vehicle could not pay necessary bribe. He said that the corrupt Govt. servants like Venkateswar Rao were responsible for work delays and added that such officers should be made accountable and penalties should be imposed on them while noting that the penalty amount should be collected from their salaries if they failed to complete the office work done within the specified time.

He warned that If immediate action is not taken against the said official, the auto rikshaw drivers and owners would be forced to hold protest Dharna at the Transport Commissioner office on November 16 .